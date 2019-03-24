THOMPSON, Keith 86, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the Village at the Greene surrounded by his family. Keith was born July 26, 1932 in Newark, Ohio to the late Gretchen and Francis Thompson. Keith graduated from Stivers High School in 1951. After graduation Keith joined the navy and served during the Korean War on the USS Badoeng Strait. In 1956 Keith began his career at the Kettering Police Department moving through the ranks from Patrol Officer to Captain/Assistant Police Chief until his retirement in 1983. Keith was elected to the Kettering City Council in the fall of 1983 and served the residents of District 1 for 28 years, serving as Vice Mayor in 1990 1991, and again in 1998 1999. He retired from Kettering City Council in 2011. In total he served the City of Kettering for 55 years. He was also a member of Alpha #729 Masonic Lodge in Kettering. In addition to his parents Keith is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth, Alan and Francis Thompson. He leaves behind to hold him in loving memory his wife of 67 years Kay (Johnson) Thompson; children Cherie (Gerry) Freisthler, Mike (Connie) Thompson, Holly (Greg) Moore; grandchildren Andy (Marlaina) Freisthler, Kelly (Lance) Froehlich, Beth (Justin) Saunders, Chris (Rebekah) Thompson, Karen (Patrick) McMullen, Brian Moore, Katie (Dan) Shafer, Missy Moore, 9 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Keith enjoyed golfing, going to the beach and having breakfast at the Golden Nugget. Keith loved his wife his family and his community. He never met a stranger and he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Village at the Greene and for their loving care. In honor of Keith's wishes there will be private services and burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Thompson family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary