TOMLINSON, F. Keith Age 78, of West Carrollton, OH; died Sunday December 1, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Keith was born in Rushville, IL on May 6, 1941 to the late Francis Victor and Wilma Margaret (Degitz) Tomlinson. He was formerly employed with Mound Laboratories for over 30 years, Fernald Inc. for 13 years and retired from his own business, T&S Industries. Keith was a member of the Middletown Sportsman Club, lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed trap shooting and hunting. He was a member of the St. James Methodist Church, the Ham Radio Club, enjoyed working on computers, dabbling in the stock market and managing the family farm. Keith is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Humston) Tomlinson; three children, Kraig (Susan) Tomlinson, Tracey (Paul) Olekas, Jill (Michael Paul) Steele; grandchildren, Connor Tomlinson, Zachary Belcher, Noah Belcher, Joey Olekas, Madison (Joseph) Mills, McKenna Burch, Donovan (Cassie) Steele, Britney Steele; great grandchildren, Cash Belcher, Grayson Mills, Remington Mills; sister, Sarah Beth(Owen) Primavera; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue (Paul) Ruppert; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog, Daisy. Funeral Services are 10am Friday December 6, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Stu Rammes officiating. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SICSA in Dayton, OH. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019