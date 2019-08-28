Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater St. John MBC
4200 Germantown Pike
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St. John MBC
4200 Germantown Pike
Keith WADE


1970 - 2019
WADE, Keith Leon Was born February 4, 1970 in Dayton Ohio to Lewis T. Wade and the late Ethel Ree Wade. Keith went to be with the Lord Tuesday August 20, 2019. Keith was a free spirit who loves a good time. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Ree Wade; his oldest sister, Rochelle Wade; grandmother, Moudell Wade and grandfather, Louis T. Wade. Keith is survived by his wife Kenya Wade; 12 children; a host of grandchildren; three sisters, Sharonda Wade, Charlene Wade, Sheila (Danny) Tarintine and three brothers, Danny Wade, Maurice Wade and Antwon Wade and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and aunts. Funeral Service will begin at 12 noon on Friday, August 30, 2019 with visitation at 11 AM at Greater St. John MBC, 4200 Germantown Pike. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Germantown Street.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
