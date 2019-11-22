Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Keith WOOSTER III


1997 - 2019
Keith WOOSTER III Obituary
WOOSTER, III, Keith C. 22, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 19, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1997, son of Tammy Moreland (Edward Bush Sr.) & Keith Wooster Jr. He is survived in his death by siblings Kendrick, Steven, Tristan, Shania, Darius, William, Edward Jr., James, & Jennifer, grandparents Clint & Gloria Brantley, and Emma Moreland, other relatives and many other friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith Wooster Sr., William Moreland, and William & Brenda Bush. Keith had a big heart and a happy soul, he was always doing something crazy or cracking jokes, there wasn't a day that went by that he didn't go out of his way to make sure you knew that he loved you! He was one that can't and won't be forgotten from his beautiful blue eyes, to his curly brown hair, to his signature "limp," y'all know what I mean, to his big fulfilling smile. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 4:00 pm with Pastor Darnell Shackleford officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
