DAVIS, Kelita Esonja Tikitikol Age 44, departed this life on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. She was born and raised in Dayton, OH before moving to Fairborn. Kelita was a loving and devoted mother to sons Travon White and Keyon Lauderdale. She enjoyed life and being with her friends and family. Kelita worked as a CNA for several years. She was kind-hearted and loved helping others She will be sorely missed and survived by her sons Travon White and Keyon Lauderdale, mother Annette Utre, sister Stephanie Utre along with several beloved and dedicated relatives and friends. Family & friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, April 24th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019