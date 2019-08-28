Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Enon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelli WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelli WOOD


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelli WOOD Obituary
WOOD, Kelli Ann 57, of Springfield, OH went home to the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was born on May 14, 1962 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Blaine Bailey and Rubyan (Allen) Browning. Kelli was a faithful member of the Englewood Church of Christ. She enjoyed family time and especially spoiling her grandchildren. Kelli's passions included quilting, collecting snowmen, vacationing at the beach, sharing her love of reading and rooting for the Buckeyes. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, William H. Wood; children, Bryan (Amber) Wood, Jessi Thomas, Kevin (Alex) Wood and honorary son, Martin Mittag of Germany; mother, Rubyan (Bob) Browning; one brother, Earnest Bailey; five grandchildren, Gavin, Logan, Blaine, Noah and Taylor; three sisters-in-law, Jeri Ann, Janie and Kathy; brother-in-law, Franklin "Dave" Wood and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends, Cheryl (Dean) Lutton, Cecilia (Bill) Ryan and the ladies from Curves of Fairborn. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Blaine "Pop-Pop" Bailey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, OH. A celebration of Kelli's life will be held on Friday at 11 am in the funeral home with Jim Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now