WOOD, Kelli Ann 57, of Springfield, OH went home to the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was born on May 14, 1962 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Blaine Bailey and Rubyan (Allen) Browning. Kelli was a faithful member of the Englewood Church of Christ. She enjoyed family time and especially spoiling her grandchildren. Kelli's passions included quilting, collecting snowmen, vacationing at the beach, sharing her love of reading and rooting for the Buckeyes. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, William H. Wood; children, Bryan (Amber) Wood, Jessi Thomas, Kevin (Alex) Wood and honorary son, Martin Mittag of Germany; mother, Rubyan (Bob) Browning; one brother, Earnest Bailey; five grandchildren, Gavin, Logan, Blaine, Noah and Taylor; three sisters-in-law, Jeri Ann, Janie and Kathy; brother-in-law, Franklin "Dave" Wood and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends, Cheryl (Dean) Lutton, Cecilia (Bill) Ryan and the ladies from Curves of Fairborn. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Blaine "Pop-Pop" Bailey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, OH. A celebration of Kelli's life will be held on Friday at 11 am in the funeral home with Jim Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019