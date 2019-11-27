|
SPEAKMAN, Kellie Lynn 59, of Springfield, passed away November 23, 2019. She was born May 14, 1960 in Springfield. Survivors include her husband; Earl R. Speakman, one son; Matthew Speakman, siblings; Andy (Steve) Schumacher, Jackie (Scott) Pollock. Christine (Rob) Hinkle, Rita Farson, Randy (Lisa) Elliott and Paul Rapp and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Gene and Barbara Elliott, sisters; Candy Elliott and Sandy Rapp, brother; Gary Elliott and her in laws; Anna and William Speakman. Private services will be held for Kellie's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2019