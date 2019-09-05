Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Jo MILLER


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Jo MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Kelly Jo Age 40, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Kelly was born January 18, 1979 to Lois (Jim) Congleton and Donald Baker. Kelly is survived by her husband of four years, Glen Alan Miller; son Andy Leis; and step-son Michael Miller; mother Lois (Jim) Congleton and father Donald Baker; brother Matthew Baker; grandmother Mary Griffin, aunt Donna (Tom) Messer and uncle Rick (Rinda) Griffin, and numerous other relatives. Kelly was the owner/operator of Kelly's Salon and Day Spa. The highlight of her life was her son Andy, who she loved dearly. She also derived great satisfaction from pleasing her friends, family and clients through her outstanding talent and vibrant personality. She loved her music and cruising in her Jeep with the tops off. A visitation for Kelly will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Following the visitation will be a Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM. Please visit www. breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now