MILLER, Kelly Jo Age 40, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Kelly was born January 18, 1979 to Lois (Jim) Congleton and Donald Baker. Kelly is survived by her husband of four years, Glen Alan Miller; son Andy Leis; and step-son Michael Miller; mother Lois (Jim) Congleton and father Donald Baker; brother Matthew Baker; grandmother Mary Griffin, aunt Donna (Tom) Messer and uncle Rick (Rinda) Griffin, and numerous other relatives. Kelly was the owner/operator of Kelly's Salon and Day Spa. The highlight of her life was her son Andy, who she loved dearly. She also derived great satisfaction from pleasing her friends, family and clients through her outstanding talent and vibrant personality. She loved her music and cruising in her Jeep with the tops off. A visitation for Kelly will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Following the visitation will be a Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM. Please visit www. breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 5, 2019