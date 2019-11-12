Home

Kelly PATRICK

PATRICK, Kelly Lynne Age 48 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Kelly was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 28, 1970 to James J. Patick and Cathy (nee Easterling) Lau. Kelly is survived by her mother, Cathy (Don) Lau; her sister, Marianne (Brent) Schulze; her brother, Chad Patrick; her 5 step-siblings. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, James J. Patick. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The YWCA of Hamilton, 244 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2019
