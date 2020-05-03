Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Service
Private
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Kelvin BRYANT Obituary
BRYANT, Kelvin Vandy Of Dayton, born June 9, 1963, was called home April 23, 2020. Kelvin graduated from Jefferson Twp. High School, Class of 1981, and a graduate of Central State University. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and a faithful member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He worked at Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency for over 25 years. Preceded in death by his father, Calvin Bryant. He is survived by his mother, Mallory Bryant; aunt, Arizona Lockhart, both of Dayton; sister, Karen Bush (Gerald) and nephews, Jerald and Jaren, all of Noblesville, IN; a host of devoted cousins, fraternity brothers, and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday, May 4, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private family service 11 am-12 pm. Pastor Samuel Winston Jr. officiating. Omega Psi Phi viewing 12-1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
