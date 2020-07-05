1/1
KELVIN VIETS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIETS, Kelvin Alan Age 66, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Saturday, June 27th, 2020, after suffering with Alzheimer's. He was born on February 15, 1954, the son of George and Marjorie (Brooks) Viets, in Falls City, Nebraska. He was raised on his parents' farm in Craig, MO, earned a chemistry degree at University of Missouri, KC, and worked in agricultural chemicals his entire career, mostly with Bayer in Kansas City, MO. He was also an avid handball player. A lifelong Lutheran, he was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and president. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Amy, daughter, Mary Evelyn Viets, son, Aaron (Mary) Viets, brother, Dan Viets, sister, Sheila (Bryan) Rennison, nephew, Daniel Rennison, and a grandson, David Alan Viets. Burial will be in Craig, MO. Memorials may be directed to LCMS (Lutheran) World Relief, Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Handball Association (GCHA), or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved