KELVIN VIETS

VIETS, Kelvin Alan Age 66, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Saturday, June 27th, 2020, after suffering with Alzheimer's. He was born on February 15, 1954, the son of George and Marjorie (Brooks) Viets, in Falls City, Nebraska. He was raised on his parents' farm in Craig, MO, earned a chemistry degree at University of Missouri, KC, and worked in agricultural chemicals his entire career, mostly with Bayer in Kansas City, MO. He was also an avid handball player. A lifelong Lutheran, he was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and president. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Amy, daughter, Mary Evelyn Viets, son, Aaron (Mary) Viets, brother, Dan Viets, sister, Sheila (Bryan) Rennison, nephew, Daniel Rennison, and a grandson, David Alan Viets. Burial will be in Craig, MO. Memorials may be directed to LCMS (Lutheran) World Relief, Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Cincinnati Handball Association (GCHA), or the charity of your choice
.