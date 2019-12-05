|
CRAYCRAFT, Ken Age 73, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1946 in Middletown, OH to Woodford and Helen (Woodward) Craycraft. Ken was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. He worked in automotive' s for Delphi for 30 years. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Gross) Craycraft; children, Christine (Brian) Combs, Matthew (Barbara) Craycraft; grandchildren, Brandon Craycraft, Megan Combs, William Combs, McKenna Craycraft; sister, Deborah Craycraft; brother, Jim Craycraft. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Neil Combs. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019