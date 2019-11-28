|
HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEN Ken, it was 55 years ago today that God blessed me with a wonderful baby boy. You grew in to an intelligent, handsome, kind, caring son. I have always been so proud of you. Death has left a heartache no one can heal, but love has left memory no one can steal. God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart. I still miss you everyday. We only part to meet again in Heaven. I'm so thankful you accepted Jesus as you Savior. They say it gets easier, but it doesn't, I still love you and miss you more everyday, Mom.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019