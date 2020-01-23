|
HOPPE, Ken ATHENS- Kenneth Michael "Ken" Hoppe, age 75 of Athens, died Jan. 12, 2020. Born Sept. 22, 1944 in Dayton, he was the son of the late Robert M. & Harriett Miller Hoppe. A graduate of Fairmont HS, he was employed in the printing business. U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Survived by wife of 50 years, Patricia; son, Jeffrey M. of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Richard (Linda) of Centerville. Preceded in death by sister, Sharon Taylor and brother, Robert. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers Funeral Home, Athens. Online condolence www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020