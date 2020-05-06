|
MARCROFT, Ken M. Age 80 of Centerville passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. Ken was a Lt. col, USAF Retired. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Anne in 2018. He is survived by his children, Sabra (Reagan) Marcroft, Kyle (Jin Shi) Marcroft; step children, Terrie (Robert) Holcombe-Butts, Tom (Kelly) Holcombe; sisters, Christina (Jerry) Lanning, Zora Eileen (Doug) George, Anda Marcroft, Alice (Dan) Loshbaugh; a brother, LeRoy (Christine) Marcroft; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Private services Thursday May 7 at the Westbrock Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US. Or donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020