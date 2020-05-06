Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Service
Private
Westbrock Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken MARCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken MARCROFT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken MARCROFT Obituary
MARCROFT, Ken M. Age 80 of Centerville passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. Ken was a Lt. col, USAF Retired. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Anne in 2018. He is survived by his children, Sabra (Reagan) Marcroft, Kyle (Jin Shi) Marcroft; step children, Terrie (Robert) Holcombe-Butts, Tom (Kelly) Holcombe; sisters, Christina (Jerry) Lanning, Zora Eileen (Doug) George, Anda Marcroft, Alice (Dan) Loshbaugh; a brother, LeRoy (Christine) Marcroft; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Private services Thursday May 7 at the Westbrock Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US. Or donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -