McCABE, Reverend Kendall Kane 79, died peacefully in the early morning hours of April 11 at Grandview Medical Center. The only child of the late Henry and Blanche Cathell McCabe, Kendall was born and raised with his parents and grandparents in Berlin, Maryland. Kendall attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, completed his MDIV degree at Yale Divinity School, wrote and received his PhD from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and earned a Master's degree in English Literature at the UVA in Charlottesville. Dr. McCabe served United Methodist churches in the Peninsula Delaware Annual Conference before teaching at Wesley Theological Seminary. In 1980 he moved to Dayton and was appointed to United Theological Seminary. During his 32 years at United, Kendall was professor of Preaching and Worship, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Academic Dean, and retired in 2012 from the Heisel Chair in Evangelism. For his colleagues, he was the consummate mentor and friend, and for students he demonstrated an unimageable academic prowess that leveled a high bar for preaching and worship. Twice each year the seminary's Zimmerman Chapel filled to hear him preach and at The Eucharist he gave his community a glimpse of heaven. With a dry wit and clever smile, he embodied humility and goodness. He often published in the area of liturgy, the work of worship, and preaching. He leaves his friend and house mate, Michael Welly, who cared selflessly for Kendall, and the United Theological Community where he will be often quoted and deeply missed. A funeral service celebrating Kendall's life and ministry will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m. hosted by First United Methodist Church at the First Baptist Church of Dayton officiated by Reverend Timothy J. Forbess, one of Kendall's former students and colleagues. A reception will follow the service. Memorials can be made in Kendall's memory to the McCabe Preaching Award at United Theological Seminary, 4501 Denlinger Road, Dayton, OH 45426. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019