Kendall VENTERS
VENTERS, Kendall 73 of Middletown, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Campton, KY the son of Marion and Mary Venters. Kendall was a group leader & fabricator with Aeronca Inc. for over 35 years. He was big hearted & was happiest when he was with friends & family, especially during large family gatherings at cookouts. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Holt, Gene Holt, Junior Venters, Donnie Venters, Ova Venters, Nellie Netcher, Ernest Venters. Kendall is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Venters; children, Julie (Troy) Neace, Kendall J. Venters, Kendra (Landon) Wheeler; grandchildren, Stacy (Kenny) Davis, Tori Neace, Kendall Lexi Venters, Rachelle Adkins, Jynsen Wheeler, Aubri Drigotas; great-grandchildren, Harlynn, Addison, Anniston & Troy Davis; siblings, Loretta Miller, Mary Engle, Vincent Venters, John Venters, Jesse Venters; nephew, Michael Venters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Rd, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral services will be Friday, June 5 at 1:30 PM at the church with Pastor Cecil Venters officiating. Pall bearers are Jason Venters, Troy Neace, Ova Venters, Shane Venters, Kenny Davis, Michael Venters, Bill Venters. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery. Visit www.anderson-fh.com to leave online condolences.


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Berachah Church
JUN
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Berachah Church
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
