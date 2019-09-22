Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenna REED Obituary
REED, Kenna Lee Age 72 of Kettering, passed away on September 14 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Emma Lee and Kenneth Smith; and siblings Edward Paul Smith, Nancy Kinch, Patricia Flannery, and Sharon Elaine Smith. Kenna is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Phillip Reed, Sr.; sons Phillip Reed, Jr., and William (Suzy) Reed; brother Kenneth (Judy Mescher) Smith, grandchildren Austin and Cameron Gengler, Dalton and Tyler Reed, Lauritz (Tammy), Harry (Maddy), and Olivia Reed; one great-grandchild Bentley Gengler and one on the way; and nephews Andrew J. and Jeffrey Thomas Smith. The visitation will be held 5-8pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home. Burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenna's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
