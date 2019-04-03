PERSON, Kennedy O'nalise Of Hamilton was born on March 25, 2019 and tragically passed unexpectedly the same day. Kennedy was born to Joshua L. Person and Marissa M. Dicks. Baby Kennedy leaves behind to grieve her passing, both her parents; maternal grandmother Tiffany Meadows; maternal grandfather Jason (Brooke) Dicks; maternal great grandmother Brenda Harris; paternal grandparents Lonnie Person II and Jill Person; paternal great grandparents John and Carla Partin and great grandmother JoAnn Person; nine aunts and uncles Emerson Dicks, Makinly Dicks, Destiny Dicks, Tori (Tyler Renner) Rose, Tommy Taylor, Jordan Person, Derrius Person, Olivia Partin, and Kyla Person; great aunt Tracey Person; great uncle John (Mollie) Partin II; three cousins Karyson Renner, Mia Person, and Kavyah Palma; two second cousins John Partin and Dylan Partin. She also leaves behind many other family and friends who have been there for the family during this tragic time. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandfather Kenny Harris, whom she was named after; paternal great grandfather Lonnie Person; and her maternal great great grandmother Vina Crawford. Visitation will be on Friday April 5, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Ron Taulbee officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary