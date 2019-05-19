Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth ADAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Kenneth L. 72 of Springfield passed away May 13, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Johnson County, KY on July 26, 1947, the son of Rollie and Betty Adams. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Vernay Labs with over 25 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, mushroom hunting and working on vehicles. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister. Survivors include his daughter Lori (Bryan) Shuman; sisters Bonnie Campbell and Debbie (David) Baker; granddaughters Caroline and Kayleigh Schmid; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now