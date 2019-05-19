ADAMS, Kenneth L. 72 of Springfield passed away May 13, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Johnson County, KY on July 26, 1947, the son of Rollie and Betty Adams. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Vernay Labs with over 25 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, mushroom hunting and working on vehicles. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister. Survivors include his daughter Lori (Bryan) Shuman; sisters Bonnie Campbell and Debbie (David) Baker; granddaughters Caroline and Kayleigh Schmid; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary