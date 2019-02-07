|
ALEXANDER, Kenneth Age 58 of Dayton, OH went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Kenneth was born in Chicago, IL to the late Robert and Barbara (Cummings) Alexander. Preceded in death by Larry Alexander, Eddie Alexander, Shirley Alexander, Caroline Alexander. He moved to Ohio at the age of 31 and worked as an assembler for over 20 years in the automotive industry. He leaves to cherish his loving wife of 24 years Wanda T. Alexander, son Willie Ellison, 3 brothers Bruce (Freda) Alexander, Columbus Alexander, Bob Alexander, 3 sisters Annie Alexander, Darlene Alexander, Marlene Alexander, brother-in-law Samuel (Cynthia) Crosby Jr., sister-in-law Beverly (Willie) Daniels, and a special daughters-in-law Erica Tinsley & Tiffany Bryant, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Host of aunts, uncles & cousins. Services 11 A.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Rd. Visitation 10 A.M. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019