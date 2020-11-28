ARNETT, Kenneth D.
Kenneth D. Arnett, age 92, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton
on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in Fairview, West Virginia, on August 6, 1928, to Arlie and Ethel (Tennant) Arnett. Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. On January 22, 1952, he married Dorothy Leavitt and she preceded him in death in 2009. He was
employed as a cutter operator for Beckett Paper Company for 36 years, retiring in 1990.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Billy) Williams and Debbie (Kenny) Mick; two siblings, Keith (Donna) Arnett and Willie Higgins; six grandchildren, Jenny, Tom, Nathan, Jacob, Luke, and Keli; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Lydia, Leah, Landon, Kailyn, Reagahn, Emma, Caleb, Avery, Easton, Addyson, Hazel, Chloe, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mike Arnett; and three siblings, Alberta Sago, Judy Jolliff, and Bob Arnett.
Due to COVID 19 the funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family would like to
extend a heartfelt thank you to Woodlands of Hamilton, Hospice of Hamilton
, and Mercy Hospital for all their care and support. Condolences can be made at
www.browndawsonflick.com