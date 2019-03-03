BAKER, Kenneth Jackson Of Kettering, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on November 21, 1933 to George and Hazel Miller Baker in Orlando, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Steven, seven brothers, and one sister. Kenneth is survived by his wife Juanita Baker, 29 years married to a good man; his son George (Mary) Baker; daughter Denise (Brian) Bauer; his siblings Beatrice (George) Robinson, and Frank (Jerri) Baker; three sister-in-laws Betty, Christine, and Joyce; grandchildren Kevin (Teresa) Baker, Angela Wells, Adam (Crystal) Baker, Kenny Baker, Scott (Katie) Baker, and Shelbi Bauer; six loving great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Kenneth was a retired manufacturing supervisor from General Motors, Delco products. He enjoyed his retirement by traveling with his wife, boating, and woodworking. He was a member of many organizations, including the Belmont Masonic Temple 729 and Moose Lodge 73. Kenneth loved his family and will be missed greatly. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd in Beavercreek. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. Interment to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd. in Centerville. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary