BASS, III, Kenneth Lee Born Aug. 18, 1989 and passed May 23rd, 2019. Services will be held at Woodland Cemetery 6-8 p.m. May 31st. He is missed terribly. Alesia will always be in the care of her loving mother Paula Belmontes. Alesia will be able to share her life with her cousins Kendall and Kaison Bass, and missed by his brothers Kendall (Latasha) Bass and Kyle Tucker, and a home full of love with Jeremy, King and Roxanne. From all of your aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, parents and friends, and of course his mother, Robin and his dad Kenneth. We love you Kenny.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019
