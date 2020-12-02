1/1
Kenneth BEGLEY
BEGLEY, Kenneth

Age 65, of Flint, Gained His Wings, Thursday, November 26th, 2020, after a Long

Extended Illness, with his family by his side. Funeral service will take place 11 AM, Friday, December 4th, 2020, at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc, MI. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3rd from 11 AM to 8 PM and Friday,

December 4th at 10 AM until time of service. Officiating will be Jim Hibbard with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral service will be live-streamed on our website on Ken's obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com Ken was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Saul and Irene Begley on January 25th, 1955. Ken was a MTA city bus driver in Flint for 34 years and retired in 2012. He loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff Horror. Ken is survived by the love of his life, Debra of 46 years; children, Keith (Kristy) Begley and Kevin (Heather) Begley; grandchildren, Kyler, Keith, Kaleb, Kloe, Kristina, Kaden, Kashmir and Kingston; brothers,

Stephen (Laurie) Begley and Randy (Diane) Clark; nephews, Tyler Begley and BJ Lutze; niece, Kaitlyn Begley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special companions, Gator & Kuddles. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Saul and Irene Begley and sister, Joyce Ann "Sissy". Contributions can be made to the Kidney or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in his memory. Tributes may be shared at


www.sharpfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
