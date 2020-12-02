1/1
Kenneth BEGLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEGLEY, Kenneth

Age 65, of Flint, Gained His Wings, Thursday, November 26th, 2020, after a Long

Extended Illness, with his family by his side. Funeral service will take place 11 AM, Friday, December 4th, 2020, at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc, MI. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3rd from 11 AM to 8 PM and Friday,

December 4th at 10 AM until time of service. Officiating will be Jim Hibbard with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral service will be live-streamed on our website on Ken's obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com Ken was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Saul and Irene Begley on January 25th, 1955. Ken was a MTA city bus driver in Flint for 34 years and retired in 2012. He loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff Horror. Ken is survived by the love of his life, Debra of 46 years; children, Keith (Kristy) Begley and Kevin (Heather) Begley; grandchildren, Kyler, Keith, Kaleb, Kloe, Kristina, Kaden, Kashmir and Kingston; brothers,

Stephen (Laurie) Begley and Randy (Diane) Clark; nephews, Tyler Begley and BJ Lutze; niece, Kaitlyn Begley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special companions, Gator & Kuddles. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Saul and Irene Begley and sister, Joyce Ann "Sissy". Contributions can be made to the Kidney or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in his memory. Tributes may be shared at


www.sharpfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
6063 Fenton Road
Flint, MI 48507
(810) 694-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.uncle elmer loved you very much hope you have a happy reuion with him
grace begley
Family
December 2, 2020
Rest is peace my sweet cousin
Dave & Charlotte Lunsford
Family
December 1, 2020
Steve and Laurie,

We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to remember the laughter and the love.
I hope that you are comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Patty and Gary Reppenhagen
patty reppenhagen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved