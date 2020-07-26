BLAIN, Kenneth Scot Age 55, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on the evening of July 16, 2020. Ken was born August 23, 1964, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Stephen Blain and Rebecca (Brown) Haynes. Ken was a 1981 graduate of North High School, he was exceptionally gifted in school and graduated 2 years early. Kenny worked for the Tennessee Aquarium in IT/Computers for the majority of his career. Ken is survived by his father, Stephen (Nancy) Blain; daughter, Sunshine (Michael) Anderson (née Blain), and grandson, Caleb Anderson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Haynes (née Brown); twin brothers, Stephen and Sanford Blain, and sister, Stephanie Linz (née Blain). Memorial Visitation is scheduled for 12-1 pm (Service at 1 pm) Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Littleton and Rue, 830 North Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Father Joe Boysel to officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Melanoma Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
.