BOWLING, Kenneth R. Age 70 of Fairfield passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019. He was born January 18, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Kelly and Maggie (nee Johnson) Bowling. On September 21, 1966 he married Patricia Ruby. Kenneth retired from the Ransohoff Company after many years of service. He loved animals, trips to Tennessee, playing cornhole, and Texas Hold-Em. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Kenneth was a 25 year member of the Benjamin Franklin Masonic Lodge #719 and the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Bowling; three children Michelle (John) Ringeisen, Kenneth L. Bowling, and Kimberly (Dan) Downes; six grandchildren Wayne, Brittany, Cassandra, Michael, Sierra, and Austin; three step grandchildren Aleksi, Kiaya, and Keenan; six great grandsons Aiden, Logan, Blake, Gavin, Dalton, and Jaxson; four sisters Joann (Arnold) Wagers, Penny Garrett, Jane (Dan ) Davis, and Patty Fights; three brothers Kelly (Deonne) Bowling, John (Gail) Bowling, and Edward Bowling; and his canine buddy, Tootsie. He was also preceded in death by his sister Linda S. Wright. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Masonic service 7:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Don Johnson and Pastor Rick Schrenker, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary