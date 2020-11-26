BRACKEEN, Kenneth Lloyd



Kenneth Lloyd Brackeen, age 82 of Athens, died Tuesday at his residence. Mr. Brackeen was born June 5, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, was a United States Marine Veteran, and attended the First Christian Church, Athens. Mr. Brackeen was a



retired consultant within the Paper Mill Industry. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Middletown, Ohio. Scottish Rite of Dayton, Ohio, as well as Athens, Alabama. Mr. Brackeen was also a member of the Eastern Star in both



Middletown, Ohio, and Athens, Alabama. Survivors, Wife,



Shirley Brackeen of Athens, Son, Doug (Kitty) Brackeen of Middletown, Ohio. Grandson, Ben (Nancy) Brackeen of



Goshen, Indiana. Great-Grandchildren, Joey Brackeen and



Elizabeth Brackeen. Nephews, Kent Baker of Kentucky, and Scott Bake of Middletown, Ohio. A memorial service will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store