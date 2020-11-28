1/
Kenneth BRACKEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRACKEN, Kenneth Lloyd

Kenneth Lloyd Bracken, age 82, of Athens, died Tuesday at his residence. Mr. Bracken was born June 5, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, was a United States Marine Veteran, and attended the First Christian Church in Athens. Mr. Bracken was a retired consultant within the Paper Mill Industry. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Middletown, Ohio, Scottish Rite of Dayton, Ohio, as well as Athens, Alabama. Mr. Bracken was

also a member of the Eastern Star in both Middletown, Ohio and Athens, Alabama. Survivors, Wife, Shirley Bracken of

Athens. Son, Doug (Kitty) Bracken of Middletown, Ohio. Grandson, Ben (Nancy) Bracken of Goshen, Indiana.

Great-Grandchildren, Joey Bracken and Elizabeth Bracken. Nephews, Kent Baker of Kentucky and Scott Baker of Middletown, Ohio. A memorial Service will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved