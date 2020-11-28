BRACKEN, Kenneth Lloyd



Kenneth Lloyd Bracken, age 82, of Athens, died Tuesday at his residence. Mr. Bracken was born June 5, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, was a United States Marine Veteran, and attended the First Christian Church in Athens. Mr. Bracken was a retired consultant within the Paper Mill Industry. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Middletown, Ohio, Scottish Rite of Dayton, Ohio, as well as Athens, Alabama. Mr. Bracken was



also a member of the Eastern Star in both Middletown, Ohio and Athens, Alabama. Survivors, Wife, Shirley Bracken of



Athens. Son, Doug (Kitty) Bracken of Middletown, Ohio. Grandson, Ben (Nancy) Bracken of Goshen, Indiana.



Great-Grandchildren, Joey Bracken and Elizabeth Bracken. Nephews, Kent Baker of Kentucky and Scott Baker of Middletown, Ohio. A memorial Service will take place at a later date.



