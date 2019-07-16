Home

BRYANT, Kenneth D. Born March 17, 1943 in Middletown, Ohio to Dixon and Mattie Bryant. He passed away July 12, 2019 age 76. He is survived by his wife Lee Ethel; two sons: Curtis L. Bryant (Ginger), and Kenneth D. Bryant (Melissa); three daughters: Kimberly Roberts, Marilyn L. Hawkins, and Jacqueline Hawkins; two sons-in-law Larue Chisholm and Brian Hawkins; grandfather of 6 great-grandfathers of 2, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 12pm until time of service 1pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on July 16, 2019
