|
|
BURNS Sr., Kenneth Lee Born December 2, 1967 departed this life unexpectedly on February 28, 2020. Kenny was currently employed at Applebee's restaurant in Kettering, Oh. He is survived by his wife Jarie Burns, father Raymond T. Burns jr, mother Bobbi-Jean Burns, children Kenyon Burns, Kenneth Lee Burns Jr, step-children Darchelle Berry, Devon Berry, Darius Berry, and Precious Williams. Brother Raymond Burns (wife) Ramona Burns, children Calvin Lamont Bums, Jasmine Sheri Burns, Raymond T. Burns IV, sisters Debra Carter, Elizabeth Hooker, brother-in-laws James Brown Jr, Jairus Brown, Jason Brown, sister-in-laws Jakita Brown, Janis Brown, and Jewel Brown, father-in-law James T. Brown sr. (wife) Tanya Brown. Special friend Sam Talbott, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held at Abundant Life CCM on March 6, 2020 at 1 pm. Bishop Joel C. Loften to facilitate. Services by Pryor Crematory & Funeral Home LLC. Flowers may be sent to Abundant Life CCM 4 769 Free Pike Trotwood, Ohio 45426.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020