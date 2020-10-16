1/1
Kenneth CALDWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALDWELL, Kenneth "Ken" "KC" Kenneth "Ken" Caldwell "KC" passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and was welcomed into Eternity on October 11, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a man of profound Faith putting God, his family, and friends at the center of his life. He was an avid golfer with a superb short game and a great waggle. He loved country music and playing cards with his family. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Gertrud (Geimer) Caldwell (12/30/1960). Loving father of Evelyn (Stephen) Brannen, Kenneth (Julie) Caldwell, Peggy (John) Roesser and Perry (Kelly) Caldwell. Cherished grandfather of Ashley (Nicholas) Younger, Matthew (Lauren) Westfall, Anthony (Adrienne) Brannen, David (Cara) Caldwell, Emily Caldwell, Grace (Tanner) Harris, Joseph Roesser, Carter, Cloe, Camden, Catey Belle, Calle and Carsen Caldwell. Great grandfather of Coryn, Makenna and Makayla Younger, Ava, Marliesa, Wyatt and Adeline Westfall, Zachary T. Brannen and Abel Caldwell. Adored brother of Debbie (Chip) Pennybacker, Elson Caldwell, Shirlene (Ray) Knuckles and Willard (Christine) Caldwell. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Charlie and Susie Ellen Caldwell and his sisters Ruby Jean and Lois Jean and brother Charlie (Junior) Caldwell and grandson Zachary J. Brannen. The visitation will take place on Monday, October 19th at 10 am, followed by Mass at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Centerville, Ohio. A private burial will take place at Bellbrook Cemetery, Bellbrook, Ohio. The Mass will be live streamed via StreamSpot - https://venue.streamspot.com/c9f4b9ef. Memorial contributions may be to St. Vincent de Paul Dayton - https://stvincentdayton.org/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved