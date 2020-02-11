|
CARR, Kenneth M. "Ken" 82, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born December 20, 1937 in Versailles, Kentucky the son of William and Lena (Dennison) Carr. Ken retired from NCR in 2000 after 36 years of service. He volunteered with the Dayton Historical Society working with their archives. Ken was a member of Trinity Church in Miamisburg where he also assisted the church with their archives. Ken enjoyed the Wright State Raiders and the Dayton Dragons and he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, William (Anna) Carr; grandchildren, Sarah, Kyle and Madelyn; brother, Keith (Sharon) Carr; sisters-in-law, Judy (George) Johnson, Jeanelle (Scott) Higgins and Vivian P. North; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Peggy Carr; as well as his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Thomas Scott) Quigley. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday at Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Church or to Dayton Children's Hospital, Attn: Foundation, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020