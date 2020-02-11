Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Church
203 E. Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth CARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth CARR


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth CARR Obituary
CARR, Kenneth M. "Ken" 82, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born December 20, 1937 in Versailles, Kentucky the son of William and Lena (Dennison) Carr. Ken retired from NCR in 2000 after 36 years of service. He volunteered with the Dayton Historical Society working with their archives. Ken was a member of Trinity Church in Miamisburg where he also assisted the church with their archives. Ken enjoyed the Wright State Raiders and the Dayton Dragons and he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, William (Anna) Carr; grandchildren, Sarah, Kyle and Madelyn; brother, Keith (Sharon) Carr; sisters-in-law, Judy (George) Johnson, Jeanelle (Scott) Higgins and Vivian P. North; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Peggy Carr; as well as his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Thomas Scott) Quigley. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday at Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Church or to Dayton Children's Hospital, Attn: Foundation, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -