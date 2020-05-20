|
|
COCHRAN, Kenneth Better known as "Ken", was a lifelong resident of Trotwood, OH, passed away May 13, 2020 at the age of 61. He attended Dunbar High School where he was a proud Wolverine. He was a hard working man that always put his family first. Ken worked at Miami Valley Hospital for 20 years but retired from General Motors years later. Romans 12:1 teaches us, "So brothers and sisters, since God has shown us great mercy, I beg you to offer your lives as a living sacrifice to him". He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Stella Cochran, sisters Elaine Allen, Jacquelin Cochran, and brother Dennis Cochran. Ken leaves to cherish his memory forever his sons, Kenyel Barnes, Demetrius (Lawanda) McDowell, Kenneth, and Kentre' Cochran; Daughters, Atyia Barnes and Rayonna Rutland. His eight grandchildren, Samaria, Larry Jr., Anthony, Ava, Alaia, Amber, Laila, and Dorian. Ken also leaves to cherish his special life long partner Betty Cochran; brother, Larry and (Linda) Wright, sisters, Carolyn, Gwen, Cynthia, Allison Cochran, Janice and (John) Colvin, Linda and (Chad) Miller, Karen Goines. A host of nieces and nephews; special friends and family Paul Thompson, Shaton Yarbrough and Dwaine Wright. A funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 22nd, 11am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Viewing at 10 am, Terrence O Hayes Officiating.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2020