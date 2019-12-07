|
COLLIER, Sr., Kenneth Wayne Age 65, of Kettering Ohio passed into the loving arms of his granny and the Lord on December 4, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1954 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Wilson; brother John Hess, loving grandparents who raised him, John and Coral Hargrave and precious grandbaby John Israel. He is survived by this loving wife of 38 years Margie (Smith) and sons Kenneth Jr, (Christina) and Kristopher (Anna) and grandchildren Kenneth III, Angel, Evelyn, Ezra, Naomi, Eisley, Eliana and Coral; Uncle Joe and Aunt Pat Hess; mom-in-law Molly Smith; sister-in-law Mary Craig; brothers-in-law James Smith, Brian Smith (Karen) and Paul Martino (Alisha) and many other family members. Ken spent his early childhood moving throughout the southeast as his grandfather was stationed at various Air Force bases and eventually settling in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He spent his high school years playing baseball and softball and working for the local veterinarian where he deepened his love of dogs. Enlisting in the Navy after graduation he proudly served aboard the USS Orion and USS Yellowstone. His last duty station took him to the Pentagon where he met Margie when they both were assigned to the Chief of Naval Operations offices. They married in Goldsboro on January 13, 1981 and returned to Ohio when their active duty ended. He then was adopted by Margie's enormous loving Smith family. Becoming a father was the greatest joy in his life. His gift for stories and his sense of humor was evident every day even as he struggled with his health. He worked at Armstrong Laboratory at Wright Patterson AFB until his illness forced him to leave in 1995 and from that time onward his sole focus was his family. Being at every ballgame and sporting event for his boys was a passion. Having a liver transplant at Cleveland Clinic in 2003 blessed him with time to watch his family grow. His love of the Carolina coastline was shared in memorable family vacations where he would sit and spin stories that would start "Did I ever tell you" He was forever mindful of the gift of time and he bravely fought through the many complications that returned with his cancer in the last years of his life. His pride and love for his sons was matched only by the pride, joy, and love his grandchildren blessed him with. He will be deeply missed and remain forever in our hearts. Family will receive guests from 10:00 am 12:00 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home and be officiated by Pastor Darrell Messer. Procession to Woodland Cemetery, Dayton for burial with military honors will conclude services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the or the organization of your choice. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Ken's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019