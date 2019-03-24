CONSELYEA, Kenneth Holland "Ken" Ken Conselyea, 82, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 17, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Lin and Mary (Owings) Conselyea. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1955 and served in the Army for two years before attending Miami University (Ohio) and graduating in 1962 with a BS in Business. He met his wife, Marlene (Hahn) while sailing at Kiser Lake and they married May 29, 1965. Ken (AKA 'The Candy Man') was President of Booster Products, which was a company that assisted schools and other community organizations to fundraise by selling candy and other products. Ken was an accomplished chef, but his passion, however, was soccer refereeing and administration. He refereed for over 40 years, including for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and National Professional Indoor Soccer League (NPSL) and he was a United States Soccer Federation (USSF) State and National Referee Assessor. As an administrator, Ken was President of the Southern Ohio Adult Soccer Association for almost 30 years and served on many USSF national committees. Ken has numerous awards including induction into the Ohio Soccer Hall of Fame and the United States Adult Soccer Association Hall of Fame. He is survived by Marlene, his wife of 53 years, his son, Mark, daughter-in-law Christine (Brunner) and grandchildren, Adam and Erin. He is also survived by his sister, Jan McKnight and several wonderful nieces and nephews. A "Celebration of Life" is being planned for May 5, 2019, from 4p-6p at the Beavercreek Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United States Soccer Foundation at www.ussoccerfoundation.org Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary