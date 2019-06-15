CRUM, Kenneth S. Age 53 of Bellbrook, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Christine Crum, children Connor (and his mother Tammy), Charlie and Annie, parents Larry (Connie) Crum, Mary Crum, grandmother Phyllis Rehorst (Double G), sisters Lisa Crum and Jennifer (Jon) Katheiser, nephews Jonathan Patton and Ian Murphy and niece Adrienne Murphy, father and mother-in-law Ken and Martha Murphy, brother-in-law Brian Murphy and numerous other relatives and friends. Kenny was many things to many people. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. His friends and family will remember his hopeless love of the Cleveland Browns, his ability to overcomplicate dinner preparation and his fondness for KFC. Ken was known for being a wonderful storyteller and for his ability to debate any subject at any time with anyone. He spent countless hours on his mild obsession with fantasy baseball and football, a "hobby" that he shared with many of his closest friends. He loved bourbon, Alton Brown and Game of Thrones. Ken was a software engineer at Everteam Corporation. Prior to that he worked in the software industry at IBM and Fifth Third Bank. He was considered a committed teammate by everyone with whom he worked. Most of all, Ken will be remembered for his willingness to do anything for the people he loved, which he did until his last moments. He was a hero. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. from 11 am until the time of services at 1 pm. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary