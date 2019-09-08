|
ELDER, Kenneth Dean Of Kettering, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2019 in his home. Ken is survived by his wife of 20 years, Angi (Frady); his three daughters, Ann and Stan Sparkman, Amy and Terry Wagerman, Peggy Rogers; and step-daughter, Terra Cripe. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Ken was born in Salina, Kansas on February 15, 1935 to Everett and Irene Elder. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Pat and his brother "Bud". He was someone those he met seldom forgot, from his co-workers at WPAFB to most waitresses at Bob Evans. Always ready with a one-liner, a lover of British television, a soft heart for helpless creatures, and with a skill to build or fix anything, he was a wonderful man. His favorite hobby was flying so he re-built and flew a beautiful Navion airplane. I will always love you Sugarbean. Final arrangements are cremation with no memorial service at this time. An expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Ken's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019