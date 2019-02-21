FOX, Kenneth A. Age 80 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte, FL. He was born on August 22, 1938 in Germantown, the son of the late John & Alice (Kreitzer) Fox. Mr. Fox was a retired Toolmaker for General Motors with many years of service. Preceded in death by his daughter Sammie Combs, daughter-in-law Penny Fox, brother Donald Fox, 2 sisters Rosaline Sebastian & Dorothy Weller. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Betty L. (Thompson) Fox, 2 sons Dan Fox and Kenneth Fox (Toni), daughter Debbie Noble (Dewey), 6 grandchildren Pollee Wilson, Danny Noble, Brian Noble, Travis Noble, Jessie Keeton & Cody Fox, 11 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, Germantown, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & St. Rte. 4) with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Entombment Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum, Middletown. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to in Mr. Fox's memory. Please share condolences at dalthonfh.net. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary