GABBARD, Kenneth 57 passed away Monday the 9th of September 2019. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Alexander Gabbard and Zackery Pike and their Mother Johnna Gabbard of Belpre, OH. Sandra Pelfrey (sister) and husband Bill Pelfrey. Scott and wife Stephanie Pelfrey, Mike and wife Gena Pelfrey, Billy and wife Stacy Pelfrey all nephews, all from Houston, TX. Gene and Jean Gabbard aunt and uncle and Alien Hunt aunt, of Dayton, OH. Christine and Husband Mike Hennind, niece living in Columbus, OH, and Timothy Gabbard nephew. Many other Great Friends and Family Members. Kenneth is preceded in death by his Mother Gladys and Father Dennis Gabbard, of Fairfield, OH and His Brother Dennis Randall Gabbard of Vicksburg, MI. On Sunday 22 of September, 2pm there will be a Memorial, at Wesleyan Church of 4715 Anthony Wayne Dr., Fairfield, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 20, 2019
