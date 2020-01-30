|
HARRIS, Kenneth R. Age 86 of Miami Twp. passed away Tuesday January 28, 2020 at . Kenny was a member of West Carrollton First Baptist Church, Ohio Air National Guard and retired Vice President of Adams Robinson Construction Co., Florida Division. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Delina (Loud) Harris, wife, Sue, sister, Ernestine Harris, 5 brothers; Chuck, Larry, David, Mike and Fred Harris, and step-son, Tim Bratcher. Surviving are 2 daughters; Barbara (Ed) Speelman, Kendy (Dan) Falldorf, step-children; Rebecca (Dennis) Morgan, Joe (Gay) Bratcher, step-daughter-in-law Suse Bratcher, 3 sisters; Carol Holt, Sheri Kokenge, Eileen Bates, 3 grandchildren; Janel Speelman, Danielle Norris, Josh Falldorf, 1 great-great grandchild, 7 step grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Saturday February 1, 2020 at 12 noon from the First Baptist Church West Carrollton, 705 South Elm St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-12 noon at the church ( 2 hours prior to services). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church West Carrollton or . The family would like to thank Dr. Kassandra Bond and staff at for the care they gave to Kenneth. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020