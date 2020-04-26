|
HENNESSEY, Kenneth J. "Kenny" Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio passed away April 21, 2020. He was born May 11, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio to the late James and Loretta Hennessey. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Judy; and brother, George. Kenny is survived by his children, Tami Hennessey, Cindy (Richard) Porter, and Scott Hennessey; grandchildren, Kimberly (Ryan) Cook, Josh Porter, and Kelly Dortch; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Russel Cook, Kyle and LeAnn Dortch; siblings, Phyllis (Charles) Hilderbrand and Larry (Annette) Hennessey; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Private services to be held at this time. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to the current environment surrounding the corona virus. This information will be updated once his celebration has been scheduled. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. The family would like to thank the staff at Beavercreek Health & Rehab facility for their care and compassion over the last 3 years.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020