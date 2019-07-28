Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
HICKS, Kenneth Lee 54, of Springfield, passed away July 24, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 3, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of James Monroe and Gean (Toothman) Hicks. Kenneth enjoyed car rides, fishing and most of all he enjoyed his collection of stuffed snakes. He had worked at Town and Country and at Quest. Survivors include his loving parents; Gean Hicks and James Hicks, one sister; Sheryl (Rowland) Stone, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and all of his loving friends and care givers at the Mueller Residential Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chad Chaffin officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 28, 2019
