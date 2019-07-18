|
HILL, II, Kenneth Doyle Age 55, passed away unexpectantly on July 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Vicky McClanahan Baker and his mother, Frankie Annette Hill. He is also survived by his sister, Kendra (Lee) Ballew, a niece, Kenlee Ballew and two nephews, Brogen Ballew and Buc Ballew. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Doyle Hill. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019