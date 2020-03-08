Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth HOLLISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth HOLLISTER


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth HOLLISTER Obituary
HOLLISTER Kenneth Dale Age 83 of Hamilton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born May 3, 1936. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Hollister, mother, Edith Wiles Hollister and sister, Charlotte Gillespie. He graduated from Hamilton High School. Was a dedicated employee of Champion Paper for 41 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and his favorite hobby was playing Santa Clause for his many grandchildren, Kennith is survived by his wife of 64 years, Florine Clear Hollister; his daughters, Lisa (Mike) Weigand, Cynthia (John) Pfirrman and Christina Hollister (Mike) Brovey; 8 grandchildren, Bradley (Jane) Hogan, Matthew (Kay) Hogan, Laura (Dominique) Ware, John Kyle (Cassondra) Pfirrman, Kristin (Joseph) Stewart, Alexander (Megan) Woodrey, Megan (Michael) Boehm, Morgan Woodrey (Daniel) House and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at St. Julie Billiart Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or to Badin High School. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -