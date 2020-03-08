|
|
HOLLISTER Kenneth Dale Age 83 of Hamilton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born May 3, 1936. He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Hollister, mother, Edith Wiles Hollister and sister, Charlotte Gillespie. He graduated from Hamilton High School. Was a dedicated employee of Champion Paper for 41 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and his favorite hobby was playing Santa Clause for his many grandchildren, Kennith is survived by his wife of 64 years, Florine Clear Hollister; his daughters, Lisa (Mike) Weigand, Cynthia (John) Pfirrman and Christina Hollister (Mike) Brovey; 8 grandchildren, Bradley (Jane) Hogan, Matthew (Kay) Hogan, Laura (Dominique) Ware, John Kyle (Cassondra) Pfirrman, Kristin (Joseph) Stewart, Alexander (Megan) Woodrey, Megan (Michael) Boehm, Morgan Woodrey (Daniel) House and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at St. Julie Billiart Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or to Badin High School. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020