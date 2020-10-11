1/
Kenneth HOPKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOPKINS, Kenneth Herbert Kenneth Herbert Hopkins, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully September 25th, 2020. His final days were at Hospice of Dayton and the family was blessed to be able to spend time with him there. Ken was born June 20th, 1928, in Buffalo New York. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic institute with an engineering degree and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Buffalo. He was an engineer by trade but spent most of his career in business management. He first was employed with American Standard, then Weatherhead, and Rockwell International. He came to Dayton after purchasing Field Abrasives in 1981. He retired in 2004 and lived in Kettering. Ken enjoyed sailing, traveling and golfing. Ken was married to his wife Irene Hopkins for 66 years and spent many years' together enjoying family and friends. Ken is survived by his two children, Beth Bickel and Karen DeBanto and two grandchildren, Julie Bickel and Scott Bickel. There will be no Viewing and the Service will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving money to Hospice of Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved