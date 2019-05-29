HOPPER, Kenneth G. 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1935, in Shelby, North Carolina, the son of the late Joseph B. and Anne D. (Hunt) Hopper. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife whom he married on October 18, 1958, Judith Ann (Deering); son, Kenneth A. (Janet) Hopper and their children, Janna (Pam) Stone, Allen (Jennifer) Stone, Caren (Matt) Ellinger and Crystal Hopper, son, Keith (Tracey) Hopper and their children, Eugene Hopper, Aaron Frederick, Gina Hopper and Kendra Gochenouer, and daughter, Karen (Richard) Turnmire and their children, Arrin Turnmire and Michael (Nicole) Wood; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, James Baxter (Wilma) Hopper; honorary son, Mark Kohler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a Police officer in Springfield and retired after 32 years of service. He was known in the department at "Bumper" and was known around town as "The Corn Man". Kenneth was a proud veteran in the United States Air Force, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and member of the Elks. He and his wife are also members of First Baptist Church of Springfield, Ohio. Kenneth loved fishing, farming, gardening and his heart of gold will be missed by the many lives he touched. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-8p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A celebration of his life will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Aspaugh officiating. FOP Services will be Thursday at 5PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to FOP at 3077 Old Mill Rd, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary