HUTCHINSON, Kenneth R. Passed away September 7, 2019 at his home with family beside him at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janis Hutchinson; children Teresa, Dean, Linda (Rick Brusher), and Wendy (Kelly Hardy) Hutchinson; grandchildren, Lexi (Chris) Percifield, Jennifer (Thomas) Adu, and Taylor (Michaela) Hardy; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Ken was born May 7th, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Donald and Beulah Hutchinson. He graduated from Scott High in 1947. It was on a Sea Scout outing in college where he met his wife, Janis. He graduated from the University of Toledo in 1951 in Electrical Engineering. He started work in the research labs at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1951. Most of his 33 years there, Ken supervised research and development teams of brilliant engineers and physicists in the Laser Technology Branch. In the 1960's, Ken was the project engineer overseeing the military's first high energy laser. He worked on advanced detection systems for pilots, contributing to the XB-70 bomber development. Ken married Jan on August 1, 1953. They had 4 children and every summer would pack into a van he had modified into a camper and drive across America. The other great love in Ken's life was the game of golf. He was active in WPAFB golf, baseball, and bowling teams. Upon retirement he took up golfing 5 days a week. He was most comfortable with either a book or a golf club in his hands. He loved his family and his country. Family will receive guests Saturday September 21, 2019 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio. A brief presentation will commence there at noon to celebrate Ken's life and all are welcome to share. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or . To share a memory of Ken or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019